Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
Oct 15 Dias Aquaculture SA
* Says its voluntary bankruptcy petition was cancelled
* Says the hearing of the application to enter into the conciliation procedure was completed and a court decision is expected to be issued Source text: bit.ly/1nlVkDv
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.