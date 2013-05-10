BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 10 Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin said on Friday net profit fell by 8.6 percent, as revenue from its Vitamin D sales continued to fall due to pricing pressure.
Its net profit was 20.5 million euros in the first three months of this year, down from 22.5 million euros the same quarter a year ago.
The company said it confirmed targets for the full year that point to revenue growth of between 2 and 4 percent.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Jennifer Clark)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.