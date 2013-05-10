MILAN May 10 Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin said on Friday net profit fell by 8.6 percent, as revenue from its Vitamin D sales continued to fall due to pricing pressure.

Its net profit was 20.5 million euros in the first three months of this year, down from 22.5 million euros the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it confirmed targets for the full year that point to revenue growth of between 2 and 4 percent.

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Jennifer Clark)