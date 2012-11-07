Pregnancy after breast cancer doesn't raise recurrence risk-study
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
MILAN Nov 7 Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin has proposed a special dividend of 0.83 euros per share, as its quarterly profits rose 2.3 percent, the company said on Wednesday.
Net profit rose to 21.4 million euros ($27.30 million) in the third quarter from 20.9 million euros, it said in a statement. This figure includes recently acquired molecular diagnostics assets NorDiag. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the risk of death for men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.