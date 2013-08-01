MILAN Aug 1 Italian medical diagnostics group
Diasorin confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday
after reporting a 9.9 percent fall in its net profit in the
first six months.
In a statement Diasorin said it expected revenue growth of
between 2 and 4 percent for the year compared to 2012, while
core earnings should be in line on the previous year at
comparable exchange rates.
Net profit in the first half was 41 million euros with free
cash flow totaling 37.4 million euros, it said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)