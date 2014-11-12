Nov 12 Diaxonhit SA :

* Announces renewal of commercial partnership with One Lambda, Inc. for diagnostic tests in transplantation

* Renewal announced on behalf of affiliate InGen

* Renewal considers exclusive commercialization in France of One Lambda, Inc. diagnostic tests for transplantation