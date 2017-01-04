DUBAI Jan 4 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday that it had sold its stake in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank.

DIB held 20.8 percent in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank through a 40 percent shareholding in MESC Investments.

MESC Investments had completed the sale of its stake in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank to Jordan-based Bank Al Etihad and Etihad Islamic Investment Company, DIB said in a statement.

The value of the sale was not disclosed.

