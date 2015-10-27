BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
DUBAI Oct 27 Metito, the United Arab Emirates-based water and wastewater project developer, has secured a 240 million dirham ($65 mln) loan from Dubai Islamic Bank, the bank said on Tuesday.
The 10-year agreement is Metito's first Islamic finance deal, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int