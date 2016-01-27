BRIEF-Pyrolyx signs extended multi-year supply agreement in the US
* MAJOR AGREEMENTS FOR 36,000 TONS OF RECOVERED CARBON BLACK AND 400,000 TONS OF END-OF-LIFE TIRES SIGNED IN US
DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 62.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The bank made 1.15 billion dirhams ($313.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on its full-year earnings statement as it did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
This compares with a profit of 706.3 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014 and the forecast by an analyst at HSBC for the quarter of 915 million dirhams.
The bank said in a bourse filing its 2015 net profit rose to 3.84 billion dirhams, up 37 percent from the previous year.
The bank's board proposed a 0.45 dirhams cash dividend for 2015, subject to central bank approval, it added. This is up from 0.4 dirhams for the previous year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* MAJOR AGREEMENTS FOR 36,000 TONS OF RECOVERED CARBON BLACK AND 400,000 TONS OF END-OF-LIFE TIRES SIGNED IN US
May 23 Britain's terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, chief executive Julian Enoizi said on Tuesday.