DUBAI, July 27 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, posted a 3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
The bank made 928.9 million dirhams ($252.9 million) in the
three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares
with a profit of 902 million dirhams in the corresponding period
of 2015.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was
for DIB to make a quarterly profit of 933 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
