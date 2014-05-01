BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
DUBAI May 1 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, posted a doubling in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.
The bank made 636.6 million dirhams ($173.3 million) in the opening three months of the year, it said in a statement to the stock exchange. This was up from 301.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.
The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the period of 506.1 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares