* DIB in talks for 40 pct stake in Indonesian Islamic bank
-CEO
* Deal aimed for by yr-end, to pay with own cash
* Q1 net profit 636.6 mln dhs vs 301.7 mln dhs yr-ago
-statement
* Local economic growth fuels higher income, less provisions
* 2014 profit growth should be similar to 2013 growth -CEO
(Recasts with acquisition, adds detail and context, 2014 profit
forecast)
By Mirna Sleiman and David French
DUBAI, May 1 The chief executive of Dubai
Islamic Bank (DIB) said on Thursday it was in talks to
buy a 40 percent stake in an Indonesian Islamic lender, as the
bank eyes the world's most populous Muslim country to help
diversify its revenues.
Though DIB and other banks in the United Arab Emirates are
now seeing profits rise on the back of a local economic upturn,
many suffered earlier in the decade from the bursting of a local
real estate bubble and big debts at Dubai's state-linked firms,
highlighting the risks of being reliant on one market.
Adnan Chilwan told reporters on Thursday that DIB hoped to
conclude a deal before the end of the year and that it would pay
for the purchase using its own cash reserves.
"We see good potential in Indonesia," Chilwan told a media
event, declining to name the acquisition target but adding its
parent was a listed company.
Chilwan told Reuters in March that DIB planned to expand its
operations into Indonesia, Kenya and other African countries.
Indonesia has the world's biggest Muslim population but its
Islamic finance market lags neighbouring Malaysia: Indonesian
Islamic lenders hold about 4.8 percent of total banking assets
compared with over 20 percent for their Malaysian counterparts.
Indonesia has 23 Islamic banks, of which only one - PT Bank
Panin Syariah Tbk - is listed. The country's central
bank expects sharia-compliant banking assets to expand between
19 and 29 percent this year.
Faced with lower revenue and substantial provisioning for
bad debts, several UAE banks have taken steps to diversify into
other countries.
Last year Emirates NBD completed the purchase of
BNP Paribas' Egyptian unit, while National Bank of Abu
Dhabi has also said it wants to expand in countries
from Africa to Asia.
POSITIVE RESULTS
Earlier on Thursday, DIB posted a doubling of first-quarter
net profit to 636.6 million dirhams ($173.3 million) in the
first three months of the year. This was well above the average
forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a
profit of 506.1 million dirhams in the period.
Chilwan said on Thursday he expected the bank's full-year
net profit growth to be similar to 2013, when it posted a 42
percent jump in earnings.
DIB's profits in the first quarter were boosted by higher
income, partly driven by increased lending to both corporates
and consumers.
Loans and advances had increased to 59.9 billion dirhams by
the end of March - up 6.8 percent on the figure at the end of
2013.
The improved conditions of the local economy also helped
asset quality, with bad loan provisioning in the first quarter
of 2014 down 45.9 percent year-on-year to 195 million dirhams.
DIB's last acquisition came last year when it completed the
takeover of Dubai-based mortgage lender Tamweel, having
previously owned 58.2 percent of the firm before the buyout
offer.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)