UPDATE 1-Loose monetary policy raises risk of new financial crisis -Schaeuble
* Urges timely exit from loose monetary policy (Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 64.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The bank made 850 million dirhams ($231.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations, up from 518 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.
The bank did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter earnings, so Reuters calculated the figure based on the full year earnings figure.
EFG Hermes forecast a net profit in the period of 719.3 million dirhams.
Net profit for 2014 was 2.80 billion dirhams, DIB said in a statement. The bank previously reported net profit of 1.72 billion dirhams for 2013.
The bank's board proposed a 0.4 dirhams cash dividend for 2014, it said in a separate bourse statement. This is up from 0.25 dirhams in the year earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
SAO PAULO, May 2 U.S. regional jet operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc, the biggest operator of commercial aircraft made by Embraer SA, will expand its fleet this year through leasing arrangements, Embraer's Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo said on Tuesday.