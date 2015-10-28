DUBAI Oct 28 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, posted a 43.6 percent increase in third-quarter net
profit on Wednesday.
Beating analysts' forecasts, the bank made 972.1 million
dirhams ($264.67 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it
said in a statement, up from 676.8 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014.
EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit in the period of 949.0
million dirhams, while HSBC expected earnings of 900 million
dirhams.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)