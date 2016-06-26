DUBAI, June 26 Dubai Islamic Bank has completed its 3.2 billion dirhams ($871.3 million) rights issue aimed at bolstering its capital, with the issue roughly three times oversubscribed, it said on Sunday.

The rights issue will increase the share capital of the bank from 3.95 billion dirhams to 4.94 billion dirhams, through the issuance of 988.4 million new shares, it said in the statement.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)