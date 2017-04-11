BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 11 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has no plans to issue further debt in 2017, Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Tuesday.
The bank in February issued a five-year $1 billion sukuk.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.