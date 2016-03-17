BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 (IFR) - Dubai Islamic Bank has mandated Bank ABC, DIB, Emirates Islamic Bank, HSBC, NBAD, Sharjah Islamic and Standard Chartered to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on March 21.
A USD Reg S senior sukuk under DIB's US$2.5 billion sukuk programme may follow. (Reporting by Michael Turner)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.