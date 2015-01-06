* Eight banks to arrange roadshows from Jan. 8 - statement
* Perpetual dollar Tier 1 sukuk may follow
* CEO said DIB needed capital boost after strong growth
* Likely first Gulf bond deal of 2015
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Jan 6 Dubai Islamic Bank will
reopen the Gulf bond market next week with a capital-boosting
sukuk, the region's first debt offering in two months as
financial markets there wobbled under the impact of falling oil
prices.
A successful offering would not just bolster reserves at
DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, but
also pave the way for others who may have been waiting to see
the fallout from oil prices before coming to the market.
Benchmark Brent oil has plunged by more than half
from its June peak, hitting a 5-1/2-year low on Tuesday. The
slump gathered pace after a Nov. 27 meeting of OPEC ministers
said the group would not cut output to support prices.
Oil and gas production account for nearly half of economic
output in the six Gulf Cooperation Council nations, some
three-quarters of exports, and an even higher ratio of state
revenues, raising fears about the effect on local economies.
Stock markets in Dubai and Saudi Arabia have slipped by 19.4
percent and 11 percent respectively since the OPEC gathering,
while debt yields have risen. Dubai's 3.875 percent January 2023
sukuk widened by 77 basis points between the end
of November and mid-December to 4.483 percent.
The volatility brought a halt to what had been active
issuance. The last deal from a Gulf issuer came on Nov. 12, when
fellow Dubai lender Emirates NBD completed a $500 million
five-year trade. Prior to that, there had been 14 deals since
Sept. 4.
Against this backdrop, DIB said on Tuesday it had picked
eight banks to arrange roadshows between Jan. 8 and 12 in Hong
Kong, Singapore, the UAE and London. The potential benchmark
size dollar sukuk issue will boost the bank's Tier 1, or core,
capital.
VANGUARD
Despite the lack of bond deals and higher potential costs
for issuing new debt, the DIB deal should find strong local
demand if it is priced well, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, chief
executive at Mashreq Capital, the investment unit of Mashreq
bank.
"We will need stability in oil prices for spreads to start
tightening again. But there is still strong liquidity in the
market and the widening in this region has been much more
disciplined than in other regions."
A strong deal could accelerate the plans of other potential
issuers who have been waiting on the sidelines, a senior
Gulf-based banker on the deal said on condition of anonymity as
he is not allowed to speak to the media.
A slew of companies had announced plans last year for bond
issues including Bank Muscat, Gulf Finance House
and Etisalat.
The transaction is important for DIB, after the bank's Chief
Executive Adnan Chilwan said it would need to bolster its
capital reserves to sustain growth.
Strong lending and acquisitions had reduced its total
capital adequacy ratio - a key indicator of the bank's health -
to 15.2 percent on Sept. 30. While above the minimum 12 percent
set down by the UAE central bank, it was 3 percentage points
down from the start of 2014.
HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint
structuring banks for the potential issue, with Al Hilal Bank,
Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
Noor Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and DIB's own
investment banking team chosen for the deal.
