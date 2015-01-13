(Adds order book size, reiterates price guidance)
DUBAI Jan 13 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab
Emirates, will price a dollar-denominated sukuk that will
enhance its core Tier 1 capital on Wednesday, a document from
lead managers said on Tuesday.
The deal has garnered orders worth more than $1.5 billion
from investors so far, with European and U.S. offshore order
books likely to close as early as Tuesday, the document added.
Pricing guidance remains as given earlier in the day for the
capital-boosting sukuk in the area of 7 percent. The sukuk, with
a perpetual tenor, will be benchmark-sized, traditionally
understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
The lender held roadshows in Asia, the UAE and Europe that
ended on Monday; it had said it would issue a sukuk subject to
market conditions.
HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint
structuring banks, with Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank, Sharjah Islamic
Bank and DIB's own investment banking team arranging
the deal.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
David French)