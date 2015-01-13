(Adds order book size, reiterates price guidance)

DUBAI Jan 13 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, will price a dollar-denominated sukuk that will enhance its core Tier 1 capital on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The deal has garnered orders worth more than $1.5 billion from investors so far, with European and U.S. offshore order books likely to close as early as Tuesday, the document added.

Pricing guidance remains as given earlier in the day for the capital-boosting sukuk in the area of 7 percent. The sukuk, with a perpetual tenor, will be benchmark-sized, traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

The lender held roadshows in Asia, the UAE and Europe that ended on Monday; it had said it would issue a sukuk subject to market conditions.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint structuring banks, with Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and DIB's own investment banking team arranging the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David French)