UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 DIC Asset AG : * Says forecast for 2014 FFO affirmed, at EUR 47 million to EUR 49 million * Says FFO up to EUR 23.6 million (H1 2013: EUR 23.1 million) * Says by year-end it expects rental income of between EUR 145 million and EUR
147 million (2013: EUR 125.2 million Source text for Eikon:
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.