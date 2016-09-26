By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Chinese real estate and
entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda is in talks to finalize
a deal with Dick Clark Productions, according to a statement on
Monday, as the Chinese firm seeks to expand its growing
portfolio of investments in Hollywood.
"Dick Clark Productions and Beijing Wanda Culture Industry
Group Co., Ltd., have agreed to enter into exclusive talks with
the shared goal of finalizing a mutually satisfactory
transaction," a spokesman for Eldridge Industries, the owner of
Dick Clark Productions, said in an emailed statement.
Wanda is looking to bid $1 billion for the TV production
company, according to a source familiar with the deal, who did
not want to be named because the deal value is not public. No
deal is certain and talks could still fall apart, the person
added.
An acquisition of Dick Clark, the producer of live
television events such as the Golden Globes and "Dick Clark's
New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," would be the latest
move to further Wanda's Hollywood ambitions. Wanda announced
last week that it will market Sony Pictures' films and
co-finance upcoming movie releases of Sony Corp's film
unit in China.
A representative for Wanda did not immediately respond to a
request for comment while a spokesman for Eldridge Industries
declined to comment on the deal value.
Wanda, controlled by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin,
already owns Legendary Entertainment, co-producer of film hits
such as "Jurassic World" and "The Dark Knight," which was the
biggest U.S.-China movie deal when it was sealed in January, and
U.S. cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings. It also
showed interest in buying a stake in Paramount, the movie studio
owned by Viacom Inc, earlier this year.
Reuters first reported in June that Eldridge Industries, the
U.S. owner of magazines Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter as
well as Dick Clark Productions, had hired investment banks to
carry out a review of its media holdings.
Based in Santa Monica, California, Dick Clark Productions
also produces the Academy of Country Music Awards and the
Billboard Music Awards.
Investment firm Guggenheim Partners bought Dick Clark
Productions in 2012 for about $380 million from RedZone Capital
Management, a private equity firm run by Washington Redskins
owner Daniel Snyder.
Last year, Eldridge Industries majority owner and Chief
Executive Todd Boehly left Guggenheim, where he served as
president, to start his own company that holds these media
assets.
