SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 China's Dalian
Wanda has agreed a $1 billion takeover of Dick Clark
Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe awards and
Miss America pageants, extending the Chinese
property-to-entertainment conglomerate's expansion into
Hollywood.
Wanda, run by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said in a
statement on Friday it would buy all of Dick Clark Productions,
an iconic name in U.S. entertainment that also produces the
Academy of Country Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.
Dick Clark's owner, media investment holding company
Eldridge Industries, had said it was in talks with Wanda in
September. Founded by iconic TV presenter Dick Clark, host of
the "American Bandstand" pop music TV show from 1957 to 1987,
the eponymous firm went public in 1986 before being taken
private 16 years later.
Wanda's deal is its latest move in a cruise into Hollywood.
It already owns Legendary Entertainment, co-producer of film
hits such as "Jurassic World", and U.S. cinema chain AMC
Entertainment Holdings.
The firm also said in September it would market Sony
Pictures' films, and co-finance upcoming releases of Sony Corp's
film unit in China.
Wanda said in its statement that the deal marked its "first
step" into television content to sit alongside its investments
in theme parks, film production and sport. It added it would
keep Dick Clark's current management team after the deal.
In August, Wang told Reuters he expected to seal two
billion-dollar deals in the U.S. this year. He aims to bring
Hollywood technology and muscle to China, and has expressed
interest in the so-called "big six" Hollywood studios.
Reuters first reported in June that Eldridge Industries, the
U.S. owner of magazines Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter as
well as Dick Clark Productions, had hired investment banks to
carry out a review of its media holdings.
