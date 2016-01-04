MELBOURNE Jan 5 Australian electronics retailer
Dick Smith Holdings said on Tuesday it has appointed
administrators after its lenders refused to shore it up against
plunging sales.
"Whilst confident on the long-term viability of the Company,
the Directors have been unsuccessful in obtaining the necessary
support of its Banking Syndicate to see it through this period,"
Chairman Rob Murray said in a statement.
"The Directors are of the view that without this support,
there is no option other than to appoint a Voluntary
Administrator."
The company has appointed McGrathNicol as administrator, and
said it planned to explore all options to allow it to continue
as a going concern.
Dick Smith shares last traded at A$0.35, valuing the company
at A$84 million ($60 million) after an 83 percent plunge in its
shares last year.
($1 = 1.3912 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)