BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 25 Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer, receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately the sale process has not resulted in any acceptable offers for the group as a whole or for Australia or New Zealand as standalone businesses," receiver James Stewart said in a statement.
"The offers were either significantly below liquidation values or highly conditional or both."
The retailer went into receivership with debt of A$390 million ($279.55 million) earlier this year after suffering weaker-than-forecast sales thanks to headwinds including competition from online retail.
The closure of its stores in both the countries is expected to take about 8 weeks, impacting nearly 3,000 jobs, receivers and managers said. ($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.