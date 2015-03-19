BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, March 19 Australian electronics goods retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 80 jobs as part of a restructuring plan to save costs and boost future growth.
"We have taken the difficult decision to streamline our structure, impacting positions at the support office," Chief Executive Nick Abboud said in a statement.
The plan will incur a one-time cash cost of A$6.9 million to A$7.9 million ($5.3-$6.1 million) and lead to savings of A$8-A$12 million.
The company re-affirmed its expectations for FY15 sales growth of 10 percent and net profit growth of 3-5 percent.
Last month, Dick Smith said its first half net profit was flat compared with a year earlier, sparking a tumble of its shares. ($1 = 1.2935 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)