UPDATE 2-Honeywell profit beats as aerospace, energy businesses deliver
* Raises low-end of 2017 EPS forecast by 5 cents (Adds shares, background, analyst comment)
SYDNEY Aug 19 Shares in Australia's Dick Smith Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 11.3 percent to 3-1/2 month highs on Tuesday after the company beat its prospectus with a strong maiden net profit of A$19.8 million.
The electronics retailer debuted on the stock exchange in December after a $315 million public offering generated solid demand.
Shares in the company were up 10.3 percent to A$2.20 by 0012 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Raises low-end of 2017 EPS forecast by 5 cents (Adds shares, background, analyst comment)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 21 Seven Nigerian football fans died when a high-powered electricity line fell onto a building where they were watching Manchester United play Anderlecht on television late on Thursday, police said.