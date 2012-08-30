Aug 30 "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and
his private equity partners have opted out of the auction of
Dick Clark Productions, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Seacrest, along with Thomas H. Lee Partners and Bain
Capital, withdrew from the bidding process after an initial
round of talks and subsequent due diligence, the Journal said.
Clark, who founded the company in 1957, sold his majority
stake to Mosaic Media Group in 2002. Dick Clark Productions is
now owned by Red Zone Capital, the private equity firm of
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.
None of the parties could be reached for comment.