Aug 30 Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners
is close to buying "Golden Globe" producer Dick Clark
Productions after "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and his
backers withdrew from talks, the Hollywood Reporter newspaper
said.
The independent production firm, set up by U.S. TV frontman
Dick Clark in 1957, has been put up for sale by Red Zone
Capital, the private equity firm of Washington Redskins owner
Daniel Snyder.
Clark sold his majority stake in 2002 but continued to
appeared on the company's "New Years Rockin' Eve" show despite
illness, until he died in April this year at the age of 82.
Hollywood trade paper the Hollywood Reporter said Guggenheim
Partners had entered into exclusive negotiations with the
production house (ht tp://r.reuters.com/tyb42t).
Seacrest and his private equity partners, Thomas H. Lee
Partners and Bain Capital, withdrew from the bidding process
after an initial round of talks and subsequent due diligence,
the Wall Street Journal reported (htt p://r.reuters.com/syb42t).
The Hollywood Reporter also said Dick Clark Productions
chief executive Mark Shapiro reportedly sought $350 million for
the company, also known for shows such as the "Academy of
Country Music Awards", "So You Think You Can Dance" and the Miss
Universe pageant.
The Hollywood Reporter said Guggenheim could end up paying
10 percent over the asking price or about $385 million.
None of the parties could be reached for comment.
Earlier this month, two sources told Reuters that CBS Corp
was considering joining the race for Dick Clark
Productions, as one of four to six bidders who had moved to a
second round of discussions ahead of a bid deadline of Aug. 31.
Seacrest, 37, is building a media empire through his own
production company. Aside from "Idol," he hosts a morning radio
show; produces "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" for the E!
cable TV network; and has contributed to NBC's "Today" show and
summer Olympics coverage.
He has also hosted the "New Years Rockin' Eve" show with
Dick Clark in recent years.