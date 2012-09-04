Sept 4 Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners
together with media companies Mandalay Entertainment and Mosaic
Media Investment Partners will buy Golden Globes telecast
producer Dick Clark Productions for about $370 million, a person
directly familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Terms of the deal, announced on Tuesday, were not disclosed.
The independent production firm, set up by U.S. TV frontman
Dick Clark in 1957, had been put up for sale by Red Zone
Capital, the private equity firm of Washington Redskins owner
Daniel Snyder.
Trade paper the Hollywood Reporter said last week that
Guggenheim Partners had entered into exclusive negotiations with
the production house.
Guggenheim Securities advised the consortium on the deal.
The Raine Group acted as exclusive financial adviser to RedZone
Capital Management.