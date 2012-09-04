* Buyers will pay $370 million-source
* Hollywood veteran Peter Guber part of buyers group
* Seller controlled by Wash. Redskins owner Daniel Snyder
Sept 4 Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners
together with media companies Mandalay Entertainment and Mosaic
Media Investment Partners will buy Golden Globes telecast
producer Dick Clark Productions for $370 million.
The parties to the deal, announced on Tuesday, declined to
disclose terms, but a source directly familiar with the matter
said the buyers would pay $370 million.
Guggenheim and Mandalay Entertainment, headed by Hollywood
veteran Peter Guber, were also part of a group that agreed in
March to purchase the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team for a
record $2 billion.
The sale of the production company follows the death in
April of Clark, the perennial New Year's Eve master of
ceremonies and "American Bandstand" host.
Clark sold his majority stake in the company in 2002 but
continued to appear on the company's "New Years Rockin' Eve"
show despite illness. Media personality and "American Idol" host
Ryan Seacrest, who withdrew as a bidder in the past few weeks,
has hosted the New Year's Eve show in recent years.
The independent production firm, set up by Clark in 1957,
had been put up for sale by Red Zone Capital, the private equity
firm of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.
Dick Clark Productions is also known for shows such as the
"Academy of Country Music Awards," "So You Think You Can Dance"
and the Miss Universe pageant.
Guber, chief executive of Mandalay Entertainment, was the
largest shareholder of Dick Clark Productions before selling it
to RedZone in 2007.
Guber said in a statement he was "energized by the
opportunity" to build upon Dick Clark Productions' premier
programming and events.
Guggenheim Partners had entered into exclusive negotiations
with Dick Clark after rival bidder Seacrest and his private
equity partners, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Bain Capital,
withdrew from the bidding process, a source familiar with the
sales process said.
Guggenheim Securities advised the consortium on the deal.
The Raine Group acted as exclusive financial adviser to RedZone
Capital Management.
