Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo arrives for the the annual Allen and Co. media conference Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Former Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) chief executive, Dick Costolo, said on Tuesday he is starting a new company with Bryan Oki, co founder & chief executive at wellness consulting firm Fitify Inc.

"We're building a software platform that reimagines the path to personal fitness," Costolo said in a tweet. (bit.ly/1U9mqJB)

Costolo also tweeted that he is going to be a partner at Index Ventures, a venture capital firm which has invested in companies such as SoundCloud, Etsy Inc (ETSY.O), King Digital Entertainment Plc KING.N and Pure Storage Inc (PSTG.N).

