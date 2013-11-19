Nov 19 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : * Reports third quarter results; exceeds expectations * Q3 earnings per share $0.40 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion * Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share about $2.62 to $2.65 excluding items * Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share about $1.04 to $1.07 * Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $2.62 to $2.65 * Says consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase 3 to 4%

in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Says narrows full year non-GAAP EPS guidance range * Qtrly consolidated same store sales increased 3.3% * FY consolidated same store sales are currently expected to be approximately

flat to an increase of 1% * Anticipates FY 2013 capex to be about $299 million on a gross basis and

approximately $258 million on a net basis * Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage