Aug 14 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the
largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, reported a
quarterly profit slightly above Wall Street estimates, helped by
higher same-store sales and new store openings.
Dick's, which sells footwear, gear and apparel under brands
such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, said earnings fell to
$53.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter from
$73.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 65 cents per share,
1 cent above analysts estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion, in line with
estimates.
The company, which operates 490 namesake and 81 Golf Galaxy
stores, said same-store sales, or sales at stores open for at
least a year, rose 3.8 percent.
Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company closed at $50.54 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.