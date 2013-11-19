Nov 19 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc sees full year non-GAAP shr
about $2.62 to $2.65 excluding items
* Anticipates FY capex to be about $299 million on a gross
basis and approximately $258 million on a net basis
* Q3 shr $0.40 ; Q3 sales $1.4 bln ; Q3 consolidated same store
sales up 3.3%
* Sees Q4 shr about $1.04 to $1.07 ; sees Q4 consolidated same
store sales up 3-4%, adjusted for shifted calendar
* Says narrows full year non-gaap EPS guidance range
* FY consolidated same store sales are currently expected to be
approximately flat to an increase of 1%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $1.37 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 ; FY earnings per share view
$2.64 --
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
