June 13 Chinese car-hailing app Didi Chuxing said it received an investment of approximately $600 million from China Life Insurance Co Ltd.

Investment included equity of $300 million and a long-term debt investment of $305 million.

Tech giant Apple Inc also invested $1 billion in May in the Uber rival, a move that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said would help his company better understand the critical Chinese market.

