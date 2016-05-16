May 16 Ride hailing app Didi Chuxing is
preparing for an initial public offering in New York, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
China-based Didi, a rival to Uber Technologies Inc, is
targeting a listing as soon as next year, Bloomberg said on
Monday. (bloom.bg/1TUSBgT)
The timing will depend on how Didi's battle with Uber in
China plays out, Bloomberg said, citing the people.
"We don't have any such plan or schedule", Didi Chuxing's
spokesperson said in a statement.
Apple Inc last week said it had invested $1 billion
in Didi. Chief Executive Tim Cook said the move would help the
company better understand the critical Chinese market.
