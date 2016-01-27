(Repeats to attach story to alert)

BEIJING Jan 27 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd agreed to invest $200 million into ride-hailing start-up Didi Kuaidi as part of a $3 billion fundraising round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment on China Merchants Bank's (CMB) investment, but said Didi Kuaidi is now valued at $16.5 billion after the overall fundraising round.

CMB declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Didi Kuaidi announced a strategic partnership with CMB. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)