BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
BEIJING Jan 27 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd agreed to invest $200 million into ride-hailing start-up Didi Kuaidi as part of a $3 billion fundraising round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on China Merchants Bank's (CMB) investment, but said Didi Kuaidi is now valued at $16.5 billion after the overall fundraising round.
CMB declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Didi Kuaidi announced a strategic partnership with CMB. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.