SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Ride-hailing service Didi
Kuaidi, Chinese rival to Uber, is set to raise about $3 billion
through its latest fundraising round, said two people familiar
with the matter, raising the stakes between two of the world's
most valuable start-ups.
The inflow of cash comes weeks after Reuters reported that
U.S. challenger Uber Technologies Inc was closing a $1
billion funding round for its Chinese unit.
Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share of
car-hailing apps in China, in July said it raised $2 billion,
and that the amount may rise by another "few hundred million"
due to what it said was tremendous interest from global
investors.
A Didi Kuaidi spokeswoman declined to comment on the latest
figure.
The funding rounds illustrate how investors are undeterred
by the competition and the fact that the two companies have been
bleeding cash as they subsidise rides to gain market share.
The $3 billion fundraising was first reported by Bloomberg
News, which cited a person familiar with the matter as saying
the round valued Didi Kuaidi at $16.5 billion.
The news comes on the eve of a speech by Uber Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick in Beijing at Uber investor Baidu
Inc's annual corporate conference.
Investors in Didi Kuaidi include Chinese Internet titans
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd
, both rivals of Baidu.
Investors also include sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corp, Hillhouse Capital, Coatue Management,
Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings, Capital
International Private Equity Fund and Ping An Insurance Group Co
of China Ltd.
