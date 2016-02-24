Feb 24 Ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi, a
Chinese rival to Uber, plans to raise about $1 billion in its
latest fundraising round, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing sources.
The company is seeking to raise the funds on terms that
would value it at more than $20 billion, the Journal reported.
(on.wsj.com/1T6YJ80)
Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share of
car-hailing apps in China, said in September it had completed a
$3 billion fundraising round.
The company is battling with Uber Technologies Inc's
local arm, a smaller but well-funded rival.
Didi Kuaidi, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Tencent Holdings Ltd, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)