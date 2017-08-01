FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Didi Chuxing announces tie-up with Uber's European rival Taxify
August 1, 2017 / 7:36 AM

Didi Chuxing announces tie-up with Uber's European rival Taxify

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-sharing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it would invest and collaborate with European ride-sharing firm, Taxify, in a strategic partnership.

Taxify, a rival to San Francisco-based Uber Technologies, is an Estonian company founded in 2013 that has 2.5 million users in 18 countries in Europe and Africa.

The two companies said in a joint statement that Didi would support Taxify's further growth and help it become the most popular transport option in Europe and Africa. They did not provide an investment amount.

Didi offers ride-sharing services to more than 400 million users, according to the company. It acquired Uber China in August 2016. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

