HONG KONG May 27 Chinese microblog Weibo Corp
will invest $142 million in China's dominant taxi-hailing
firms Didi Taxi and Kuaidi Taxi, a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing showed.
Weibo said in the filing on Tuesday that it had agreed to
invest in the two Chinese companies in the latest round of
financing through its Cayman Islands holding company Xiaoju
Kuaizhi Inc, a move that will help lure in riders and fend off
rivals like U.S. firm Uber Technologies Inc. (here)
Didi Taxi and Kuaidi Taxi, the two leading taxi apps in
China, merged in February to create Didi Kuaidi -- the world's
largest smartphone-based transport service which was valued at
roughly $6 billion according to a person familiar with the deal.
A spokesman for Weibo said the investment went into the
merged company. Didi Kuaidi declined to comment.
Weibo, controlled by Web portal company Sina Corp,
has become China's water cooler, where nearly 600 million
Internet users discuss everything from Korean soap operas to
China's politics. Like many other Internet firms, the company --
with around 200 million monthly active users -- has to operate
in a heavily censored and tightly controlled media environment
in China.
Didi Kuaidi operates in 360 cities in China and has 1.35
million drivers. Its premium car service is available in 61
cities with 400,000 drivers. Daily calls for taxis have hit 4
million per day, while premium cars are ordered 1.5 million
times a day.
