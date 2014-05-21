BERLIN May 21 German aerospace supplier Diehl
is not interested in buying the seats business of B/E Aerospace
, even though seating is the only notable exception to
the items the company makes for aircraft cabins, an executive
said on Wednesday.
B/E Aerospace, which makes seats and other interior products
for commercial and business jets, put itself up for sale this
month and said it had begun preliminary discussions with
potential suitors.
The surprise move by B/E Aerospace, which also has a
business that distributes fasteners and replacement parts to the
aerospace industry, prompted speculation that candidates could
include companies from Airbus and Boeing to
United Technologies Corp and General Electric.
Diehl Aerosystems could also be considered a good fit, but
CEO Rainer von Borstel insists it is not interested.
"We're not in talks," he said at the Berlin ILA Airshow.
"The only thing we're missing is seats, but that's not something
we plan to go into."
Diehl Aerosystems, part of the family-run Diehl Group, makes
everything from cabin modules to on-board toilets, galley
systems and storage cupboards. Its customers include the big
planemakers such as Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier.
Von Borstel also said that Diehl Aerosystems would not take
an active role in consolidation for the next few years. Over the
past six years, turnover has increased more than fivefold though
a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)