BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Dierig Holding AG :
* 9-month revenue of 62.5 million euros versus 62.1 million euros year ago
* Says Ebola epidemic in West Africa shows little effect on African exports
* Says for rest of FY sees to achieve revenue at level of previous year
* As for 2015 expects that economic environment in textile sector will worsen and therefore sees slight decline in revenues in textile division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016