By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 7 Europe may face soaring diesel
prices this autumn after a string of refinery accidents ahead of
routine closures have tightened fuel supplies worldwide,
sounding alarm bells in Western governments.
The United States is pressing for a release of oil stocks
from Western nations, supervised by the International Energy
Agency. The reluctant IEA has stressed that the problem is not
with crude supply, but with the flow of products from
refineries, as wholesale fuel prices in Asian markets have
already hit four-year highs..
It is a similar picture in Europe, where ICE diesel futures
have risen from around $827 a tonne in June to almost $1,030 a
tonne in September, hindering economic recovery.
Europe does not produce enough diesel for its own needs and
historically has relied on imports to fill the gap, but traders
are worried it will face a supply crunch this autumn.
The market has been tightening rapidly since July after the
UK's Coryton refinery closed for good. Demand for gasoil, a
category which includes both diesel and heating oil, has
remained resilient.
"Demand is stronger than economic prognosis indicates.
There's a global trough in refining throughput which is
extremely bullish for distillates," said Seth Kleinman, head of
energy strategy at Citigroup.
With gasoil refining margins LGO-LCO1=R reaching
unseasonal highs of almost $20 a barrel in August, European
refiners have increased runs, but they are not able to produce
all the diesel that Europe needs.
Now the market is tightening further due to lower imports
from Asia and the United States following major U.S. refinery
outages, including a fire at a Chevron refinery in California
and the temporary closure of Lousiana refineries
during Hurricane Isaac.
"Asian product barrels are going to South America and the
West Coast of the U.S. because Chevron's Richmond refinery is
out. Those barrels would have come to Europe but the arbitrage
flow has changed - nothing is coming now," a trader said.
For the same reason, U.S. diesel exports to Europe have
fallen after U.S. prices shot up. "The U.S. arbitrage is slammed
shut," a trader confirmed.
Other unexpected outages have cemented the trend.
Venezuela's 645,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Amauy refinery suffered
a massive explosion in August, attracting more barrels to the
Americas to meet the expected shortfall.
"Taken together, the downstream losses are larger than the
upstream losses, translating into tighter product markets," said
JP Morgan analyst Colin Fenton.
JP Morgan estimates that about 11 million barrels of middle
distillates will be displaced by the combined production outages
for the period up until September 12, but sees losses persisting
into October.
Russian middle distillate exports to Europe are also seen
falling in September due to higher export taxes and planned
maintenance by at least six refineries.
The Russian government is also trying to encourage middle
distillates to stay in the country during the maintenance period
by increasing the export duty to $259.90 a tonne from $222.10 a
tonne in August.
CRUNCH MONTHS
With European refinery margins so healthy and supplies so
tight, some have suggested planned maintenance may be delayed.
But other traders are sceptical, and believe September and
October could prove crunch months in markets like the UK, where
Ineos's Grangemouth refinery, Essar's Stanlow and Valero's
Pembroke all have maintenance scheduled.
"I don't see maintenance being delayed, Ineos is already
mid-way through theirs and others are going to do it regardless
of spot values," said one broker.
A trader also dismissed the suggestion, predicting further
tightening. "Demand is low and runs are at the maximum so
although in the near term there is the potential for the market
to soften, I do remain constructive thereafter," he said.
On the demand side, traders are waiting to see if German
households will restock their heating oil tanks this autumn,
which are currently only about 56 percent full.
Apart from a brief flurry of activity mid-summer when gasoil
prices fell to around $806 a tonne, German consumers have been
sitting on their hands.
"Product stocks are at unseasonably low levels, and the
German consumer has stopped buying now the flat price has gone
up again," a trader said. He suggested they might try to ride
out the winter with tanks at half-capacity.
Given this, some have expressed concern about price spikes
in middle distillates, particularly if winter comes early.
"I've been saying for months that the backwardation is going
to explode in Q4 as there is nothing in the tanks and not enough
time to build stocks heading into winter," a broker said. "I
wouldn't be short Q4 diesel swaps at any price."
"Generally the market just feels very nervous," a trader
agreed. "You could argue that Germany will need to start doing
some restocking prior to the winter, and right now we see very
little 50 ppm (heating oil) sitting around."
