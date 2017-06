An employee fills a yellow ambassador taxi with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI The government has not yet fixed a date for ministers to review diesel pricing, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Friday, suggesting no immediate increase is on the cards.

Reddy also said his ministry has recommended the tax on diesel vehicles should be raised.

The government heavily subsidises diesel prices as the fuel powers much of the economy, especially in rural areas and in transportation.

