* Oil companies ration deliveries to wholesalers
* Germany's largest refinery cuts output
* No imminent threat to consumer supplies
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Oct 25 Diesel distributors in Germany
say they are facing supply shortages that could last another two
weeks because of problems with local refineries and low
inventories, in the latest sign the region is heading towards a
supply crunch this winter.
Several wholesalers in Europe's largest economy say they are
having trouble obtaining diesel and other fuels, as oil majors
have been forced to ration deliveries to clients to cope with
the shortage.
Germany is among the worst affected area in Europe because
of a crude oil pipeline problem that has forced its largest
refinery to cut processing runs.
In the Czech Republic next door, the same issue has forced
another refinery to shut down altogether.
"Barge brokers have reported that business has been delayed
because of German traders and importers," said Dutch oil analyst
Patrick Kulsen. "There is demand but they have been unable to
get the product for consumers."
While there is no imminent risk consumers will be stranded
without fuel for their cars or homes, costs are likely to rise
as wholesalers pass on the latest increase in prices.
The shortages are causing the price of diesel cargoes for
delivery into northwest Europe to rocket to more than four-year
highs this week.
On Wednesday diesel cargoes in the region were trading at
premiums of $57 a tonne to the benchmark contract, a level not
seen since May 2008, until this week.
Mabanaft Germany is one of several wholesalers in the region
grappling with a lack of product, which coupled with steady
demand, is putting pressure on distributors.
"We are expecting a better situation in the next two weeks
due to refineries being expected to increase production," said
Mabanaft Germany's managing director, Thomas Johannsen.
In the meantime, storage inventories would be sufficient to
plug any gaps in supply, he added.
Johannsen expected shortages to persist until refineries
undergoing works in the east ramped up production, with Total
in Belgium and Shell in the Netherlands
expected to boost output in November.
Shell declined to comment on work at its Pernis refinery,
the largest in Europe, with a processing capacity of 412,000
barrels of oil per day (bpd).
A spokeswoman for Total said its Antwerp refinery was
functioning normally.
SUPPLY CRUNCH
While unplanned refinery closures can cause problems along
the supply chain, shortages are particularly severe this winter
because storage supplies are unusually low.
Inventories in Europe have been run down due to a market
pricing structure that makes it expensive to hold supplies in
storage as prices are highest on the spot market. This makes it
unprofitable to build up supplies in storage for sale at a later
time.
Storage tank owners say the pricing structure, known as
backwardation, is forcing them to keep inventory levels at a
minimum, which in turn leaves them more exposed to shocks in
supply.
"At the moment everyone is holding as little product as
possible because of steep backwardation... every day you have
product in your tanks you will lose money," said another
distributor in Germany, who asked not to be named.
Shortages in Hamburg were expected to be relieved by
shipments from Russia, he added, already on their way to the
German port.
Low inventories have made other parts of Europe equally
susceptible to supply shocks.
Last week, airports in Scotland were forced to ration jet
fuel because of a glitch at a Scottish refinery, forcing the
supplier to halt deliveries.
"Big players are restricting spot sales to their wholesale
customers," said a trader at an oil major.
Refiners say problems obtaining crude oil in central Europe
could last until the end of the year. They say the problem has
been caused by a drop in Russian deliveries through the Druzhba
pipeline, which run through the continent to Germany, the Czech
Republic and Poland.