Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Diesel deregulation would result in a sharp fall in diesel inflation to 4 percent from 13 percent by December 2014, says Motilal Oswal.
This paves the way for a sharper decline in inflation indicators, ahead of expectations.
RBI may cut rates 2-3 quarters ahead of consensus expectations on the back of these developments, says Motilal Oswal, adding that the government would be able to limit the oil subsidy bill within the budgetary target of 634 billion rupees.
The government's fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent is now more credible, Motilal Oswal says.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.