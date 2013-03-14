BRUSSELS, March 14 D'Ieteren :
* D'Ieteren says will raise its interest in windshield repair
business Belron's equity capital by 2.12% points, reaching
94.85%, as a result of the exercise of his put option by a
senior non-executive member of the Belron founding family, in
accordance with the existing shareholders agreement, for a total
consideration of circa
EUR 39 million.
* The remaining 5.15% of Belron's equity capital are still
owned by the founding family, including the family holding
company of Belron's CEO whose stake has increased.
* Says transaction is in line with D'Ieteren's previously
announced objective of reaching at least a 95% interest in
Belron by 2014.