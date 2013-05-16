BRIEF-Grammer says has identified takeover targets, could announce buy in upcoming months
* Grammer ceo says has identified 4 takeover targets, could announce buy in upcoming months
BRUSSELS May 16 D'Ieteren SA : * Says Axel Miller to succeed Jean-Pierre Bizet as CEO
* Grammer ceo says has identified 4 takeover targets, could announce buy in upcoming months
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.6 per share to shareholders for 2016