BRUSSELS Feb 27 D'Ieteren SA : * FY consolidated sales amount to EUR 5,470.5 million, -0.8 pct compared with 2012 * FY consolidated result before tax reaches EUR 152.8 million * FY proposes to maintain the gross dividend at EUR 0.80 per share for 2013 * Consolidated financial net debt has slightly increased from EUR 491.3 million to EUR 505.3 million eur * Expects its 2014 current consolidated result before tax, group's share, to slightly decline compared with 2013 * Lower deliveries, offset by slight price improvement, leads to new vehicle sales of EUR 2,319.3 million (-5.8 pct compared with 2012)