BRUSSELS Feb 27 D'Ieteren SA :
* FY consolidated sales amount to EUR 5,470.5 million, -0.8 pct
compared with 2012
* FY consolidated result before tax reaches EUR 152.8 million
* FY proposes to maintain the gross dividend at EUR 0.80 per
share for 2013
* Consolidated financial net debt has slightly increased from
EUR 491.3 million
to EUR 505.3 million eur
* Expects its 2014 current consolidated result before tax,
group's share, to
slightly decline compared with 2013
* Lower deliveries, offset by slight price improvement, leads
to new vehicle
sales of EUR 2,319.3 million (-5.8 pct compared with 2012)